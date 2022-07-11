New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday congratulated Rama Pramod Potnis and Sourabh Singh Rajput for receiving promotions from the FIH Officials Committee.

Rama Pramod Potnis was promoted as FIH International Panel Umpire and Sourabh Singh Rajput was promoted as FIH Advancement Panel Umpire for Outdoor Hockey.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 1st ODI 2022 in London.

Potnis started officiating in May 2014 and has officiated in numerous major domestic tournaments such as the 8th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2018 held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 held in Kollam, Kerala, 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Khelo India Youth Games 2019 held in Pune, Maharashtra.

Later on, in Khelo India Youth Games 2020 held in Guwahati, Assam, Khelo India University Games 2020 held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 2nd Khelo India University Games 2021 held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, 4th Khelo India Youth Games 2021 held in Panchkula, Haryana are among others.

Also Read | Raphinha Transfer News: Barcelona Edge Closer to Signing Leeds United Winger.

Rama Pramod Potnis from Maharashtra started her international career as an umpire at the South Asia Games held in Guwahati, India in 2016 and she also went on to officiate at the 5 Nations Invitational (Valencia) - Junior Women in the same year. Potnis also umpired in major events such as the Women's Junior AHF Cup 2019 held in Singapore and the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 held in Donghae City, South Korea.

"I am feeling very excited as I have been waiting for this promotion for a long time. I will have more responsibilities now. And this promotion has been possible only because of Hockey India. If they didn't give me an opportunity, then I wouldn't have been able to get this chance. Through this promotion, I could get more exposure to international competitions," said Potnis in a statement.

Sourabh Singh Rajput from Maharashtra began his domestic career in 2010 as an umpire and has officiated in the 8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2018 held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Khelo India Youth Games 2019 held in Mumbai, Maharashtra, 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, 2nd Khelo India University Games 2021 held in Bengaluru, Karnataka from April 25 - May 1, 2022.

Soon after, Rajput earned an opportunity in officiating at the 8 Nations Invitational Tournament (U 21) 2019 held in Madrid, Spain. Rajput also umpired in major tournaments such as the Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 and Asia Cup 2022 held in Jakarta, Indonesia including the Final of the latter competition.

"This is an important step for me. I have worked very hard for this promotion. I would like to thank Hockey India for showing belief in me and giving me opportunities. This promotion will give me an opportunity to officiate in major international tournaments conducted by FIH and AHF respectively," said Rajput in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)