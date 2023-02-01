Milan, Feb 1 (AP) Inter Milan warmed up for its upcoming Serie A derby with a 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Defending champion Inter will face either Juventus or Lazio in a two-legged semifinal in April.

Inter, which is second in the league, faces city rival AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri had needed a late equaliser and extra time to see off second-division Parma in the last round but had the better of the play against Atalanta, which is fourth in Serie A.

Matteo Darmian scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute with a precise shot across into the bottom right corner.

Hakan Çalhanoglu also hit the post for Inter four minutes before the break. Atalanta's best chance came at the stroke of halftime but Duván Zapata headed over from a great position in front of goal. (AP)

