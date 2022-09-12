Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is missing out on ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to an injury.

Earlier before India's Super Four clash with Pakistan on September 4, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid had announced that Jadeja sustained an injury in his knee and as a result, was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Axar Patel, another bowling all-rounder was announced as his replacement.

Also Read | Buy Legends League Cricket 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in India.

His absence from the squad will be a big blow to Team India during their World Cup campaign in Australia. Jadeja's rocket-like direct throws, left-arm spin and left-handed batting will be something that the squad will miss out.

Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant are some of the alternatives that can help Men in Blue maintain the left and right-hand combination while batting. Axar Patel's left-arm spin will also come in handy in Australia if he plays.

Also Read | Rajeev Khanna Appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Abu Dhabi T10 League.

But Jadeja's run in 2022 makes him an important player for Team India. The fact that he has delivered consistently with the bat, ball and fielding worked out a lot for India in its victories.

Jadeja was having a solid Asia Cup 2022 till he got injured. In the first match against Pakistan, he played a match-winning knock of 35 and registered figures of 0/11 in two overs. In the next match against Hong Kong, he did not bat but took 1/15 with the ball and fielded really well.

The star all-rounder is having a solid 2022 so far, both with bat and ball. In nine T20Is this year, Jadeja has scored 201 runs in eight innings at an average of 50.25. His best individual score is 46* this year in the format. Besides this, he has taken five wickets, with best figures of 1/15.

Meanwhile, Jadeja took to Instagram on September 6 to announce that his surgery was successful and will start rehabilitation soon.

"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," said Jadeja in a post.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)