By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], December 23 (ANI): 19-year-old Mamatha Madiwala made it to the Hyderabad senior women's team despite poverty and difficult circumstances.

Daughter of a dhobi (cloth washer) and a maid was encouraged by her parents to persue her career in cricket. Mamatha had a strong passion for cricket. Her determination and hard work have made her mark in the senior cricket team.

Her father, Chamundi sir, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj are her inspiration. She thanked her coach, home owners for their continuous support. She said, "My father worked in Gulbarga and I stayed with my mother in Hyderabad. I started playing cricket on the roads. When my mom informed my dad about it, he took a week's leave and came to Hyderabad. After seeing me play, he asked me to join an academy. I joined the Bhavan's cricket academy and practised there in the mornings and at the NexGen Cricket Academy in the evenings. I started playing in 2016. I got selected for the Under 16 tour as a second wicketkeeper. Then I continued my journey as a wicketkeeper and batsman. Later I was selected for the Under 19, NCA and Under 19 challengers trophy. I also got selected for the seniors T20 tour and one-day tour."Speaking about her family, she said, "My dad used to work in computer hardware in Gulbarga. Now he is working as a Dhobi in Hyderabad. He still works for computer hardware in his free time. He takes me to the camp in the mornings and evenings. He will be around me and support me always. He even takes me to matches. My mom works as a maid at some houses. My sister is pursuing her B. Tech 1sy year. She also supports me."

Speaking about her passion for cricket she said, "I watched my classmates playing cricket and used to join them. I was interested in it. Later I found out that my father also played cricket at a young age. When he came to know about my interest in cricket, he wanted me to try it professionally. He took me to camps and I started playing cricket. I went to Cricket Academy, Yapral in mornings and NexGen Cricket Academy, West Venkatapuram in the evenings in 2016-2018. Last year, Chamundi sir (V Chamundeswaranath) saw me in a net session while I was playing for the state under 19. He invited me to practice at the Ramanaidu Cricket Academy in the mornings. He also offered to pay for my travel. As I was financially weak, sir (Chamundeswaranath) helped me with a new bat and kit."

She spoke about her cricket career and said, "The last match I played was the senior's T20. I was very good in all the matches wicket keeping. I have the highest stumpings. I consider the senior T20 against Maharashtra last year as my best game. I took a catch of Smriti Mandhana when I was diving towards the first slip and she took my catch as she was diving from mid-off to cover. It was a memorable moment. I want to play for our country as the best wicketkeeper and batsman. My inspiration is my father, Chamundi sir, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj."Speaking on her recent matches she said, "I played in NCA under 19 and scored 50s thrice. I got selected for the NCA tour which had 4 teams. I was in the Rajkot team. We had a camp for 25 days and played some practice matches. I have also been selected for the Senior women's T20 challengers trophy in November. It was a great experience as I met a lot of people who played for the country."

She added, "Apart from cricket, I have nothing. Cricket is everything to me now. I am making my father and mother proud."

Veeresh, the father of Mamatha says, "I used to play cricket with tennis ball in my childhood. Later I was working in Gulbarga and my children were studying in Hyderabad. On Sundays, Mamatha used to go to the cantonment ground nearby and played cricket. She was only in Class 7 during that time. Her mother used to scold her that it is not safe over there but she continued to go there. Once when I went to the ground, everyone told me that she plays really well. She further played for under 19 and seniors too. She was also the captain for under 16 once. In 2016 after I left my job, we struggled for a while. Many people helped us. During under 19, Chamundi sir invited her to join his camp. I used to work in computer hardware. Now I have left everything and doing the washing and ironing of clothes."

He added, "My daughter performed very well at the T20 in Bangalore last month. She is a wicketkeeper. She was also selected for the Senior challenger's trophy. Last year she was selected for the under-19 T20. Her team won the challenger trophy. In Under 19, she made a score of 56 and 76 and took her team to the quarterfinals."

Bhagya, the mother of Mamatha says, "My daughter has worked very hard. She used to get up at 5 am and go for practice with her father even when she is hurt. I used to scold her why she is doing this if she is in pain. She told me that we can go forward only when we work hard. She has faced many struggles as we come from a poor family. I dream that she plays in the IPL and for the Indian team. I know her game is good. I always tell her to give reply to people with her game when they commented on her. I am proud of her."(ANI)

