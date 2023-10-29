Virat Kohli was seen hugging Rohit Sharma and also lifting him up in jubilation after Mohammed Shami dismissed Moeen Ali in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29. Shami had Moeen Ali edge behind with KL Rahul taking a simple catch to complete the dismissal. The camera then showed Rohit running towards Kohli who hugged and lifted him up as the players celebrated the wicket. India eventually won the match by 100 runs and inched closer to officially qualifying for the semifinal. Rohit Sharma Sparkles, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs To Continue Winning Run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch Video:

