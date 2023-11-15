Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Mohammed Shami made history on Wednesday, recording the best-ever wicket haul by the Indian bowler in 50-over World Cup history.

Shami's seven-wicket haul and Virat Kohli's record 50th ODI century were the highlights as India secured a 70-wicket win over New Zealand in the semifinal of the Cricket World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi Police Hails Virat Kohli for Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal With Road Safety Message.

Shami took seven wickets for 57 runs off 9.5 overs at an economy rate of 5.79.

His lethal spell overshadowed Ashish Nehra's figures of 6/23 against England in the 2003 World Cup, to be the best-ever by an Indian in WC history.

Also Read | South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Kolkata Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Eden Gardens.

Shami's figures are also the fifth-best in World Cup history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath's 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 being the best.

The pace veteran also completed 50 World Cup wickets, becoming only the seventh bowler to do so. Shami is also the fastest to get there, reaching the milestone in just 17 innings, surpassing Mitchell Starc's (Australia) record of 19 innings.

In 17 matches, Shami has 54 wickets at an average of 12.90, an economy rate of over 5 and a strike rate of 15.33. His best bowling figures are 7/57. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.

The highest wicket-taker in WC history is Australia's Glenn McGrath with 71 wickets in 39 matches in his World Cup career.

Shami now has four five-wicket hauls in Cricket World Cup history, the highest by any bowler. Australian left-arm quick Starc has dropped to second spot with three five-wicket hauls.

In six matches of WC 2023 so far, Shami has taken 23 wickets and is at the top of the wicket charts. His wickets have come at an average of 9.13. He has taken three five-fors and a four-wicket haul in the tournament.

On India's win over the Kiwis on Wednesday, Shami's childhood coach Mohamed Badrudeen told ANI, "It is a moment of joy for all of us that India has reached the World Cup final. Virat Kohli has played exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Scoring 50 centuries is not humanly possible but he made it happen. Shami has been in his element in the tournament. We all want India to win the final and lift the trophy."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1724835446046527642

Earlier, on Wednesday, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But a 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs.

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket apiece.

Shami was adjudged as tbe 'Player of the Match' for his dream spell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)