Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, the ICC and BCCI showcased a special 3D projection on the Gateway of India in Mumbai to celebrate the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday.

The two-minute projection showcased the greatest moments from the ongoing biggest Men's Cricket World Cup ever with a brilliant display of light and sound.

Also Read | Bajrang Punia Granted Bail by Delhi Court in Criminal Defamation Case.

Highlighting the brand campaign for the Men's CWC 2023, the 3D projection revealed "It Takes One Day" like never before, according to a press release by the ICC.

Visually stunning images from epic moments from the ongoing World Cup have been selected and curated alongside the Navarasa symbols. The Navarasa was reimagined in a cricketing context to showcase the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match.

Also Read | ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 44: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Kolkata.

As the India 2023 World Cup celebrates the very best of cricket in one day by combining the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations, it has created an unrivalled global sporting occasion, and the projection is dedicated to all the players and fans who have helped make this the greatest world cup ever.

A powerful blend of technology and emotive storytelling, the projection for the first time featured state-of-the-art 40,000-lumen projectors, which made this a must-watch event for all fans.

As the tournament heads into its final stages, with the final taking place on November 19 at the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad, this special projection served as a celebration of the cricket played in the pinnacle event of the one-day game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)