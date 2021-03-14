Dubai, March 14: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the much-debated pitch used for the day-night Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium as "average". As a result, India would not be docked any points and the side will not be facing any sanctions after the third Test between India and England got over inside two days.

The ICC on Sunday updated the pitch ratings on its 'Rules and Regulations page and the Motera pitch for the fourth Test against England has been rated as "good". The pitch used for the first T20I between India and England has been rated "very good". To what might come as a surprise, the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for the third Test between India and Australia has also been rated "average". Motera Cricket Stadium Renamed as 'Narendra Modi Stadium’, Inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind in Ahmedabad.

The pitch for the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between India and England has also been rated as "average". The pitch became a huge debating point in the third Test between India and England as many former cricketers said that the 22 yards were not good enough for a five-day Test match.

Former cricketers like Michael Vaughan, Monty Panesar and Mark Waugh had heavily criticised the pitch while Indian skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had defended the pitch, saying it was just a case of bad batting from both sides.

While talking about the pitch, Kohli had said: "There is always too much noise and conversation about spinning tracks. I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present those views which say it is unfair to criticise just spinning tracks then I think it will be a balanced conversation. The unfortunate part is that everyone plays along with that narrative and they keeping making it news till the time it is relevant."

The pitch rating is given by the match referee in consultation with match officials (umpires).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)