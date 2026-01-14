Ottawa [Canada], January 14 (ANI): Canada on Wednesday has named its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament in India and Sri Lanka, starting in February, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This will be Canada's first appearance at the T20 World Cup.

Canada qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup, winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final against Bermuda in June 2025. Canada won the final by six wickets after chasing down the target of 132 runs in 15.4 overs.

During the T20 World Cup Americas Regional Qualifier, Shivam Sharma's off-spin (11 wickets at 7.81) and Kaleem Sana's left-arm pace (10 wickets at 7.5) proved to be quite effective for Canada. The duo hopes to continue their success in the upcoming ICC tournament.

On the batting end, the side has attacking batter Nicholas Kirton in their ranks, who can expect good support from fellow southpaw Yuvraj Samra, who has a strike-rate of 160.72.

Canada is placed in Group D with South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the UAE. They begin their campaign against South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 9.

Squad:

Dilpreet Bajwa (captain), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra. (ANI)

