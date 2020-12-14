Wellington [New Zealand], December 14 (ANI): West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder on Monday said that he does not understand the situation where players can travel overseas and quarantine, but the umpires cannot do the same.

Ever since cricket resumed after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, local umpires have been officiating in all international matches. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had brought in some changes for safe resumption of cricket, and one change was to have home umpires for all games in order to reduce travel.

"What I would say about the umpiring, or the situation of the umpires, is that if we can travel and do a quarantine, I don't see why an opposing (overseas) umpire can't travel and do the quarantine. I still don't understand a situation where we're just having home umpires. If players are making the sacrifice and going on the road and continuing cricket then I feel as though the umpires should do the same. Even if it's a case where you get a home and an opposing umpire to do a Test match then I think that's fair," ESPNCricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the job umpires did in Test series against New Zealand, Holder replied: "The umpiring in the Test series, I can't really say it's been horrible. Obviously, in any Test series, you get decisions that you would always question, but the umpires put up their hands and did a reasonable job."

Tim Southee made light work of the West Indies lower-order on day four of the second Test and as a result, New Zealand defeated the visitors by an innings and 12 runs. With this win, the Kiwis have gone one step closer to achieving the number one Test ranking.

The side has also toppled England at the third spot in World Test Championship (WTC) standings. On the other hand, Windies is on the seventh spot in WTC standings with 40 points from seven games. (ANI)

