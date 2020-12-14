Garena Free Fire game has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo as its latest global brand ambassador. The Juventus star has joined hands with the battle royal game and is another bright addition to Free Fire’s strategy of continuously bringing exciting content for its users around the world. Free Fire Game was the most downloaded mobile game last year and even received the ‘Best Popular Vote Game’ award by Google Play Store. Speaking about the latest superstar addition to the brand, Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena said it was an important development and a significant partnership for the product as Ronaldo is a role model and inspiration to millions worldwide. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 100 Matches for Juventus With Wonderful Brace Against Genoa, Sets New Target for Himself (See Post).

“This is a really significant partnership for Free Fire. Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model for many of us, and being able to collaborate with him and present him to hundreds of millions of people around the world is truly exciting,” said Harold Teo. He also added with Ronaldo onboard people from different communities will learn about the game. “Our partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo offers even more ways for our communities all over the world to enjoy Free Fire.” Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shows Off Fabulous Figure in Red Lace Lingerie During Holiday Season (View Pics).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Character Chrono in Free Fire Game

Ronaldo will also now have a new character in the game. Ronaldo’s character will be called ‘Chrono’ and users can play as his character. Ronaldo’s character is, however, is yet to be launched and will only be available for play after December 19, 2020. The Juventus superstar also shared his excitement on partnering with the popular game. “It’s a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modelled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game-changing along with it,” said Ronaldo. He also revealed that his character will introduce some new features and elements for operation Chrono.

Chrono Wheel in Free Fire Game

💠 The Chrono Wheel is here! 💠 Spin the wheel from today to 20th December and stand a chance to get the Chrono Motorbike and Chrono Katana! ⚔️🔥#OperationChrono #CR7xFF #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/vI0OY7iyZy — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) December 14, 2020

He scored twice in the 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday which helped Juventus break into the top four of the Serie A points table and also remain alive in their title defence. Ronaldo completed 100 matches for Juventus across all competitions when he stepped into the pitch against Genoa. He has so far scored 79 goals in 100 matches for Juventus

