New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): FC Goa announced Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena extended his contract with the club by a year, keeping him with the Gaurs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

With as many as 14 goal involvements for the club last season, the highest for the club, he will form an integral part of the squad as the club aims for glory at the continental stage, according to a release from FC Goa.

First joining the club in 2022-23, Spaniard Guarrotxena immediately made his presence felt, scoring 13 goals and earning the title of the club's top goal scorer for the season. His consistency on the pitch makes him a reliable presence for the team, having been called "a complete player who is both decisive and dangerous" by Head Coach Manolo Marquez. The 2025-26 season will be his third for the club.

The 32-year-old has established himself in the team, earning respect from his coaches and teammates alike. On his return to the club, Guarrotxena said, "In Goa and at FC Goa, I've found my home. There's no better club to be ambitious with and to fight for. We've built a strong group of friends in the dressing room, and with that unity, any goal feels within reach. The club's values match mine perfectly."

His hat-trick that took the Gaurs to the quarter-finals of the Kalinga Super Cup, earlier this year set the team up with the confidence that was needed to go on and win the cup. Sharing the title of most goals scored in the tournament with teammate Borja Herrera, Guarrotxena's contribution towards taking the team to the AFC Champions League 2 cannot be overstated.

His extension proves to be a major step in the right direction for the club, with Lokesh Bherwani, Director of Football at FC Goa, saying, "We are delighted to have Iker with us for a third season now.

Throughout his time in the club, Biker has consistently contributed to the team's success. He exemplifies what it truly means to represent FC Goa through his relentless commitment and unwavering desire to help the team succeed. Over the last two years he has embraced the culture of Goa, the fans, and the values of the club, and in doing so, earned the respect of everyone at the club."

With a senior footballing career that started in 2011 and thereafter a wealth of experience playing in top leagues across the world, Guarrotxena has found a firm footing in India with FC Goa, one he will be sure to capitalise on in the months to come. Iker Gurrotxena's footballing rendition in the upcoming season will be highly anticipated as he looks to set the team up for a resounding performance on the domestic and international stages.

With this extension, FC Goa takes another step towards building a strong core for the upcoming campaign, as preparations continue for what promises to be an exciting 2025-26 season. (ANI)

