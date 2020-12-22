New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwathnarayan CN on Monday hailed the move of including four indigenous games in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana.

The Sports Ministry had approved the inclusion of Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba in the games. The Deputy CM said this inclusion will help in preserving the nation's rich sporting heritage as well as promote these games globally.

"The inclusion of 4 indigenous games for the Khelo India Games will help in preserving our nation's rich sporting heritage while promoting these games globally. Especially glad that Mallakhamba, which traces its origins to Karnataka under Kalyani Chalukyas, has been included too!," Ashwathnarayan tweeted.

The four selected games represent different parts of the country. Kalaripayattu has its origin from Kerala and has practitioners all over the world. Mallakhamba has been well-known across India and Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have been the hotspots of this sport.

Gatka originates from the state of Punjab and this traditional fighting style of the Nihang Sikh Warriors is used both as self-defence as well as a sport. Thang-Ta, a Manipur martial art has passed into oblivion in recent decades, but the sport will get national recognition again with the help of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021. (ANI)

