Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the first day of the final Test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI secretary Jay Shah receive him.

Australian PM Albanese said he and Prime Minister Modi will be at the toss for the fourth and final Test for the ongoing series between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart will be in attendance on the opening day of the fourth Test on Thursday.

However, the Australian PM did not say if it will be him or PM Modi who will toss the coin.

Banners of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart have gone up at the Narendra Modi stadium ahead of the final Test.

India is currently leading the series 2-1. However, the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Should they quality, India will be up against the same opponent in the battle for the coveted Test crown. The championship clash will be staged in London from June 7 onwards.

India had won the first Test at Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs and followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second Test at Delhi. Both Tests got over in a span of three days.

However, the visitors bounced back admirably to win the third Test at Indore nine wickets inside three days, thereby avoiding a series whitewash.

India's Test squad for the fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat. (ANI)

