India and Australia lock horns in the last match of what has been a scintillating Test series. The hosts dominated the first two matches, but Australia made a strong comeback in the third game, winning it and qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final. India have been able to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 but need to win this match to book a place in the all-important WTC final for the second consecutive time. Hence, a lot is at stake for the Men in Blue. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in India and will provide live telecast of this contest. But will the live telecast of this match be available on DD Sports, DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Flip Coin for Toss, Reportedly to Do Commentary As Well.

India had a poor time with the bat in the Indore Test, as the side could manage just 109 and 163 in the first and second innings, respectively. The Rohit Sharma-led side failed to bat well on a turning track, with Australian spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon being the wreckers-in-chief. Australia will again be without their captain Pat Cummins, who is back home with his mother, who is unwell and Steve Smith, following his good show of leadership in Indore, will look to repeat that performance. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Is IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the IND vs AUS 4th Test on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, there will be no live telecast of this match on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary for IND vs AUS 4th Test will probably be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide live commentary of this important match. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary of the IND vs AUS 4th Test is likely to be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel.

