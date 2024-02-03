Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah produced yet another gem of a delivery during the second session of day two of the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Just after Zak Crawley's counter-attacking half-century was cut short by Axar Patel, English fans in the stadium hoping for yet another batting masterclass from Ollie Pope following 196 runs in the first Test saw the batter getting his middle and leg stumps rocked by a pin-point Bumrah yorker for just 23 runs.

Also Read | Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of PFC vs BFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

The inswinging yorker by Bumrah made a mess out of the stumps, cleaning up two-thirds of the furniture and left the batter who had not so long ago played an absolute blinder to hand India a rare Test loss at home.

Here is a look at Pope's dismissal:

Also Read | Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Seeks Discharge in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Delay in Reporting Offences.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1753697345135583642

Pope continued his disappointing show against Bumrah, getting dismissed for the fifth time by him in 10 innings. In these 10 innings, he has scored just 66 runs against India's lead pacer at an average of 13.20. It is the joint-most he has got out to a bowler alongside New Zealand's Neil Wagner.

Bumrah also got Joe Root for just five runs, dismissing him for the eighth time in 20 innings. Root has a much better record against Bumrah, scoring 245 runs in 20 innings at an average of 30.62 against him.

Coming to the match, England opener Zak Crawley unleashed a solid counterattack but a ruthless spell by pace spearhead Bumrah pulled back India into the game big time as the visitors ended the second session on a shaky note following a solid start on Saturday.

England ended the session at 155/4, with Jonny Bairstow (24*) and Ben Stokes (5*) unbeaten.

England started the second session at 32/0, with Ben Duckett (17) and Zak Crawley (15) standing unbeaten at the crease. Crawley went on to score a brilliant 76 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, even taking Bumrah to the cleaners with four boundaries in a single over.

India ended their first innings at 396, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a magnificent 209 in 290 balls, with 19 fours and seven sixes. Knocks from Shubman Gill (34), Rajat Patidar (32), Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel (27 each) provided notable support to Jaiswal.

James Anderson (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for England, with spinners Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed also getting three scalps. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)