London, July 10: England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out until the five-match Test series against India, beginning August 4. The batsman had sustained a thigh muscle injury while playing for Surrey against Kent in the Vitality Blast on July 2.

"England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out until England's Test Series against India after suffering a left thigh muscle injury. Pope sustained the injury while batting during Surrey's Vitality Blast match against Kent Spitfires on Friday, July 2," read an official ECB statement. Ollie Pope Injures Himself While Attempting a Catch During IND vs ENG Day-Night Test, England Cricketer Left With Bleeding Right Index Finger.

"The ECB and Surrey fitness teams will work together to deliver Pope's rehabilitation with a focus for him to be available to return for the first Test against India," it added.

Pope has not recorded a single score of above 35 in his last 15 Test innings, but he was expected to retain his place in the side for the series against India.

This injury will also keep Pope out of The Hundred and if he would have been fit, he would have been available for Welsh Fire's first three fixtures in the tournament.

