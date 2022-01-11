Cape Town, Jan 11 (PTI) India lost openers KL Rahul (12) and Mayank Agarwal (15) before reaching 75 for two in their first innings at lunch on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli (15) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26) were at the crease lunch was taken.

Duanne Olivier removed KL Rahul while Kagiso Rabada sent back Agarwal.

The series is currently tied 1-1.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 75 for 2 in 28 overs. (C Pujara 26 batting, V Kohli 15 batting, D Olivier 1/14, K Rabada 1/30.

