Novak Djokovic had been detained by the Australian authorities over visas as the Serbian had refused to reveal his vaccination status. He was held for over two days and the Serbian had even dragged the authorities to the court. The case was won by the Serbian and ultimately the authorities allowed Djokovic to remain in Australia. Now Rafael Nadal has commented on the entire incident and joked about the entire incident saying, "I much prefer that he did not play but I wish him all the luck in the tournament." Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle to Stay in Australia, Serbian Tennis Ace to Participate in Australian Open 2022.

The Spaniard also criticised the media and said that the entire saga was no less than a circus. The Spaniard had always advocated vaccination and explained that this is the only way to stop the pandemic. "No matter how much of a debate is generated on the COVID-19 vaccination, millions of people are still dying due to the virus", he added. This is not the first time that Novak has opened up about the Novak Djokovic visa controversy. Prior to this when the controversy was going on, Rafael Nadal had said that Djoko was free to make a choice just like everyone does.

But then he had to face the consequences of his choice. Thousands of fans had gathered outside the court to get the live updates of the court proceedings for the game. The fans with the fact that Djokovic will be participating in the Australian Open 2022 that starts from January 17, 2021.

