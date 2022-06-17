Rajkot, Jun 17 (PTI) India crushed South Africa by 82 runs in the fourth T20I to draw the five-match series level 2-2 here on Friday.

India dished out a clinical performance as they posted a competitive 169 for six, riding on Dinesh Karthik's career-best 27-ball 55 and Hardik Pandya's 46 off 31 balls.

The hosts then returned to dismiss South Africa for 87 in 16.5 overs.

For India, Avesh Khan (4/18) snapped four wickets in a sensational spell of fast bowling, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/21) claimed two and Harshal Patel (1/3 in 2 overs) took one.

Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 40 for three in the 7th over but Pandya (46 off 31 balls) and Rishabh Pant (17 off 23 balls) added 41 off 40 balls to provide stability the innings.

Pandya and Karthik then forged a 65-run stand in 33 balls to take India to a good score.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi had the best figures of 3-0-20-2, while Marco Jansen (1/38), Anrich Nortje (1/21 in 3 overs), Dwaine Pretorius (1/41) and Keshav Maharaj (1/29) were also among wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 169 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 55, Hardik Pandya 46; Lungi Ngidi 2/20)

South Africa: 87 all-out in 16.5 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 20, Avesh Khan 4/12).

