New Delhi [India], August 14 : Indian men's hockey team jumped to the third spot in FIH Men's Hockey World Rankings on Sunday following their Asian Champions Trophy title win on Saturday. Following their 4-3 win over Malaysia in the final of Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India has reached the third spot with 2771.35 points. They saw an uptick of 8.61 points following their win and were earlier at 2762.74.

At the second position is FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 runners-up Belgium with 2917.87 points. The rankings are topped by three-time World Champions Netherlands with 3095.90 points. The Dutch have also won the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League this year. The current men's hockey world champions Germany sits at number five with 2680.04 points below England (2763.50 points).

The Indian men's hockey team coached by Craig Fulton and led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh has showed some great form in the 2020s decade. They have clinched a bronze medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a silver at Commonwealth Games 2022. India has also earned third place finishes in Asia Cup (2022), Asian Champions Trophy (2021), FIH Hockey Pro League (2021-22). With this win over Malaysia in ACT, India has become the most successful team in tournament history with four titles.

Jugraj Singh (9'), Harmanpreet Singh (45'), Gurjant Singh (45') and Akashdeep Singh (56') scored in India's victory. For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai (14'), Razie Rahim (18') and Aminudin Muhamad (28') scored to keep them in the title hunt.

Hockey India announced a cash prize for the players and support staff, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Announcing the cash prize of Rs 3.00 lakhs to each member of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "As a former hockey player, I truly believe that a victory in hockey is more than just a win on the field; it is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that fuels our passion. As we commemorate the Indian Men's Hockey Team's magnificent victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Hockey India takes great pride in honouring their prowess with a cash award of Rs 3.00 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, whose tireless efforts contribute to this success."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also lauded Team India on their Asian Champions Trophy win and announced a cash prize of Rs 1.1 crore for the winning team.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching their 4th #AsianChampionsTrophy title with a fighting comeback! A remarkable feat that showcases their dedication and prowess. #Chennai, known for its sports-loving spirit, has been a splendid host. Grateful to Hon'ble @ianuragthakur for gracing the trophy distribution ceremony. Commendable efforts by Hon'ble @UdhayStalin, @SportsTN_, @Atulyamisraias, @jmeghanathreddy, @TheHockeyIndia to have successfully organised this grand international event. I am pleased to announce a reward of 1,10,00,000 INR to the Indian team on their fantastic victory. @FIH_Hockey #VanakkamAsia #GoalPodu #HockeyisBack #HACT2023 #BattleOnTheTurf," tweeted Stalin.