Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) India dismissed Australia for 480 on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6/91) was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up five wickets on the second day, while Axar Patel managed to remove Usman Khawaja. Mohammed Shami (2/134) had taken two wickets on day one.

Also Read | GG-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 9.

Earlier, resuming the day at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia's position.

After a barren morning session, Ashwin dismissed Green and Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6).

Also Read | On Which Channel LLC 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Legends League Cricket Masters T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Patel then trapped Khawaja, but Todd Murphy (41) and Nathan Lyon (34) added another 70 runs to frustrate India.

Ashwin returned to pick the remaining two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 180, Cameron Green 114; R Ashwin 6/91).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)