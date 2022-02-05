North Sound (Antigua), Feb 5 (PTI) India were set a target of 190 by England in the final of the U-19 World Cup here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, England were reduced to 91 for seven in the 25th over but James Rew single-handedly resurrected their innings with a 116-ball 95 to help his side close in on 200.

Pacer Raj Bawa (5/31 in 9.5 overs) and Ravi Kumar (4/34 from 9 overs) shared the spoils as the duo ripped through the England batting line-up.

Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The two finalists set up the summit showdown without losing a match.

Brief Scores:

England U-19: 189 all out in 44.5 overs (James Rew 95; Raj Bawa 5/31, Ravi Kumar 4/34).

