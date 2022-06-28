Auckland [New Zealand], June 28 (ANI): White ball cricket against world powerhouse India, a day-night Test against England, and six inbound touring teams - these are just some of the highlights of a jam-packed New Zealand home international schedule.

In a 2022-23 season that will see the White Ferns and the Blackcaps head offshore for their respective ICC T20 World Cups, cricket fans can look forward to a massive summer, including visits from the Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka men's teams, and Bangladesh women.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Nickname: Why Portuguese Star is Called ‘El Bicho’? And What Does It Mean In English?.

Of particular note in the schedule will be England's series opener at Bay Oval, starting February 16 - the first day-night Test in New Zealand since the Blackcaps defeated the same opposition by an innings at Eden Park in 2018.

The White Ferns, having attended the Commonwealth Games and returned from their tour of the West Indies, will host Bangladesh in T20 and ODI series before departing in January for South Africa, where they will contest the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Also Read | F1, Mercedes Condemn Nelson Piquet for Using Racial Slur Against Lewis Hamilton.

Playing at home for the first time under new coach Ben Sawyer, the NZ women's team will play three T20s, at Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown, before decamping to the North Island for three ODIs, at Wellington, Napier and Hamilton.

The home season will start in early October, when the NZ team will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia with a Christchurch-based tri-series, featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India will arrive in New Zealand at the conclusion of the world cup to play the Blackcaps in three T20s at Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, and three ODIs at Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Both series are likely to be hard-fought. India is currently the No.1-ranked T20 side in the world while the Blackcaps are the No.1-ranked ODI side. NZ will then depart for the sub-continent for a tour of Pakistan and a short[1]form series in India, before returning in early February to prepare for the two Tests against England - at Tauranga (D/N) and Wellington.

Sri Lanka's arrival in New Zealand at the end of February will see the five-day format continue, with Tests scheduled for Christchurch and Wellington ahead of a three-match T20, and three-match ODI series. NZC chief executive David White said the upcoming season held great promise for both the White Ferns and the Blackcaps.

"Last summer's ICC Women's World Cup did so much to promote the game, and it will be great to see the WHITE FERNS in action right around the country. And to have India, England and Sri Lanka touring here, on top of visits from Pakistan and Bangladesh, means cricket fans can look forward to a summer of top-quality cricket," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)