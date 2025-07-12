London, Jul 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third Test between India and England at Lunch on day 3 here on Saturday.

England (1st Innings): 387 all out

India (Ist Innings, O/n: 145/3)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Brook b Archer 13

KL Rahul (batting) 98

Karun Nair c Root b Stokes 40

Shubman Gill c Smith b Woakes 16

Rishabh Pant (run out) 74

Extras (B-1, LB-1, NB-4, W-1) 7

Total (4 wickets, 48.3 overs) 248

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-74, 3-107, 4-248.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 19-3-73-1, Jofra Archer 14-4-35-1, Brydon Carse 13-2-61-0, Ben Stokes 11-2-44-1, Shoaib Bashir 8.3-1-33-0. PTI

