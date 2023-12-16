Valencia, Dec 16 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team produced a listless show to go down 2-7 against Olympic champions Belgium in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia, Spain on Saturday.

Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal scorers for India.

Also Read | India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2023, Johannesburg Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at New Wanderers Stadium.

The first quarter saw Belgium off the blocks and running in no time scoring three quick goals, courtesy Cedric Charlier (1'), Alexander Hendrickx (10') and Thibeau Stockbroekx (13') to put India on the backfoot.

Belgium further extended the lead after another goal from Thibeau Stockbroekx (16') early in the second quarter.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Agreed To Return to Mumbai Indians if He Was Made Captain for IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma Informed About Decision Before World Cup: Report.

Abhishek (18') scored a field goal for India but it was followed by another goal from Tom Boon (26') as India were left trailing 1-5.

Close to the end of the second quarter, Jugraj Singh (27') converted a penalty corner for India as the score read 5-2 in favour of Belgium at half-time.

No goals were scored in the third quarter despite both the teams applying constant pressure on each other.

Boon (46') converted a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead for Belgium by four goals before Hendrickx (53') followed it up later on with another goal.

The Indians were unable to convert the two penalty corners they were awarded in the final quarter as the match ended with them losing 2-7.

India will next play Germany on December 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)