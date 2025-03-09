Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): India's spinners put on a stellar show to restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Despite a late counter-attack from Michael Bracewell, the Blackcaps struggled to accelerate in the middle against India's disciplined bowling attack.

After winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat first. The Kiwis got off to a flyer, with openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra putting on a strong partnership. They brought up 50 runs inside seven overs before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Young for 15, breaking the opening stand at 57.

Ravindra continued his attacking approach, scoring 37 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and a six, but was cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav as New Zealand found themselves at 69/2 in 10.1 overs. Kane Williamson, who scored a century in the semi-final against South Africa, couldn't make an impact this time, falling to a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort by Kuldeep for just 11.

New Zealand reached 100 in 19.2 overs but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Tom Latham (14) was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja, while Glenn Phillips (34) was bowled by Chakravarthy, leaving the Kiwis at 165/5 in 37.5 overs.

Daryl Mitchell played the anchor role, scoring a patient 63 off 101 deliveries before falling to Mohammed Shami in the 46th over. Shami, despite being expensive (1/74 in 9 overs), claimed his ninth wicket of the tournament. Skipper Santner (8) was run out by Virat Kohli, adding to New Zealand's troubles.

However, Michael Bracewell's unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries, featuring three fours and two sixes, provided a late flourish, ensuring New Zealand reached a competitive total of 251/7.

India's spinners were the key architects of the bowling performance. Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) were the standout performers, while Jadeja (1/30) and Axar Patel (0/29 in 8 overs) kept the pressure on with their economical spells.

With 252 runs required for victory, India will look to capitalize on the slow conditions and chase down the target to secure their third ICC Champions Trophy title.

Brief score: New Zealand 251/7 (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53*; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40) vs. New Zealand. (ANI)

