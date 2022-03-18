California [US], March 18 (ANI): Defending champion Paula Badosa advanced into the semi-final with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 21st seed Veronika Kudermetova here at Indian Wells on Thursday.

The Spaniard will face World No.6 Maria Sakkari in Friday's semi-final. Both players started sharp before Badosa earned the first break of the match to make it 3-1. Paula Badosa stayed steady to take advantage of the hot conditions, landing her shots deep and keeping Kudermetova in the corner Badosa looked strong in control.

Kudermetova nearly earned the break in the final game of the opening set, but Russia misfired three errors and Badosa closed out the opening set comfortably.

In the second set, the 24-year-old got right back to business, breaking her opponent to make it 4-1 in the second set. After 1 hour and 23 minutes, Badosa closed out the win with a roar to maintain her extended unbeaten streak at the California desert. (ANI)

