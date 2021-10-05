Dubai, Oct 4 (PTI) The Indian women's football team lost to lower-ranked Tunisia 0-1 in an international friendly match here on Monday.

Heuij scored the all-important goal for Tunisia in the eighth minute from a free kick and the Indians could not find the target in reply despite making a lot of effort.

Tunisia are ranked 77th in the FIFA chart as against India's 57th position.

India had beaten UAE 4-1 on Saturday in the team's first overseas friendly since Thomas Dennerby took charge. But the team produced a disappointing show against Tunisia.

The friendly matches are part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

The win against 100th ranked UAE on Saturday was India's first of the year. The Blue Tigress have been winless in the five previous matches this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides.

