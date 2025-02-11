New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday.

The senior men's team selection committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement for the mega event starting February 19 in Pakistan.

The selectors have also included Varun Chakaravarthy in the team. The mystery spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was initially named in the provisional squad.

India will play all their matches of the tournament in Dubai under a hybrid model agreement.

Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

