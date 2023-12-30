Rome, Dec 30 (AP) Inter Milan extended its lead in Serie A even though it blew a lead and drew at Genoa 1-1.

Marko Arnautovic put Inter ahead three minutes before halftime but Radu Dragusin equalized for the home side seconds before the break when he headed home from a corner.

The result put Inter five points clear of Juventus, which has a game in hand.

Earlier, Napoli drew at home with Monza 0-0, Lazio came from behind to beat Frosinone 3-1, and Fiorentina beat Torino 1-0 with a late goal.

It was the fifth time in its last seven games that defending champion Napoli failed to score.

Matteo Pessina missed a penalty for Monza midway through the second half and teammate Mirko Maric was sent off in stoppage time for kicking away the ball. Both coaches also received red cards in a chaotic last few minutes.

Napoli's barren run, meanwhile, has seen it win just 28 points from a possible 54. It sits in seventh place.

Goals were not much easier to come by in Florence but a late header from defender Lucas Ranieri — his first of the league season — earned the home side a 1-0 win against Torino.

The win extended Fiorentina's unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions and lifted it to fourth. Torino remained 10th.

Lazio scored two goals in three minutes to come from behind and beat Frosinone.

Matias Soule put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot 13 minutes into the second half but Gustav Isaksen and Valentin Castellanos worked in tandem to turn the match. Castellanos scored from Isaksen's assist after 70 minutes and two minutes later the roles were reversed.

Patric scored a third for Lazio with six minutes left to lift the Rome club into eighth place, just a point behind Napoli. Frosinone remained 14th. (AP)

