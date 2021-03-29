New Delhi, March 29: Skipper Virat Kohli will be joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp on April 1 in Chennai for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sources in the know of development confirmed to ANI that Kohli left the Pune bubble created for the ODI series against England on Monday, and as a result, upon his arrival in Chennai, Kohli will undergo quarantine for seven days as per BCCI's standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the IPL amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Kohli will be joining RCB's camp on April 1 in Chennai, then he will undergo quarantine for seven days," the source confirmed to ANI. As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions. Virat Kohli Begins Preparation for IPL 2021 After India vs England ODI Series (Watch Video).

Since Kohli has left the bubble created in Pune, he will now be required to undergo mandatory seven-day quarantine. Kohli, who will now be seen in action for RCB in the upcoming IPL, has already begun his preparation for the cash-rich league. The RCB skipper on Monday shared a glimpse from his workout routine.

"No rest days. From here on it is all about speed #IPL," Kohli tweeted.

RCB is set to play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.

After India defeated England in the three-match ODI series, Kohli had talked about the challenges of bio-bubble life and he admitted that it would be difficult for players to continue for long in this environment.

"Scheduling needs to be looked at in the future, because playing in bubbles for so long, two to three months, is going to be very, very difficult going forward. You can't expect everyone to be at the same level of mental strength. IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Arrives in Mumbai to Join MI Squad.

Sometimes you do get cooked and you do feel like a bit of a change. I am sure things will be discussed and things will change in the future as well. But a different tournament, it brings fresh challenges heading into the IPL," Kohli had told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj joined RCB camp on Monday after finishing national duty for India.

