Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans batter David Miller expressed that his performance reminds him of his earlier knock which he played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2013.

Miller had played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs off 38 balls against Royal Challengers in 2013, which is also the third-fastest IPL century.

Also Read | Vishwa Deenadayalan, Top Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Player, Dies in Road Accident While Travelling to Shillong.

"I have been really working hard on my fitness. It does take me back to memory lane [referring to the innings he played for KXIP], it was sort of play my game, see ball hit ball, with the rate already quite high, I wanted to express myself. It came off tonight and pretty chuffed with the innings. Getting in with the position at 16/3 gives me an opportunity to shine, doesn't happen too often but when the ball was new it helps," said Miller in a post-match presentation.

"Releases a lot of pressure, needed someone to help out at the back end. Exceptional over, in my opinion that over was the game-changer and he struck it beautifully [on Rashid Khan's batting]. The first couple of games we got over the line with close wins, we could've probably lost 4 out of 6 rather than win 5 of 6. The dice rolled on our side and hopefully, it continues going forward," he added.

Also Read | GT vs CSK Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: David Miller Shines As Gujarat Titans Edge Close Encounter.

Coming to the match, Miller's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's quick knock helped Gujarat Titans in defeating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Miller's sensational knock of 94* was well accompanied by stand-in captain Rashid Khan's quick innings of 21-ball 40 as Gujarat chased the target 0f 170 with a ball to spare.

This is the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings. GT are currently on the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 10 points while CSK are just above winless Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)