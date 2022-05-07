Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): After facing a crushing defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal praised pacer Arshdeep Singh for his performance in the clash.

Fiery half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a three-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal, provided Rajasthan Royals with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings, here at the Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday.

Also Read | Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

Arshdeep scalped two wickets where he dismissed Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal to give Rajasthan a strong fight.

"I thought we got a very good score. In the middle overs we didn't stick to our bowling plans. They kept coming hard at us and kept scoring boundaries. Going through and through for 20 overs, they had the momentum on their side. Arshdeep has been nothing short of brilliant," said Mayank Agarwal in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines As Rajasthan Royals Near Playoffs Spot With a Fine Win.

"He puts his hand up when the team needs it. He has been a leader in the team and it has been fantastic for us. We have to make the best use of our resources. Jonny came out and batted exceptionally," he added.

Coming to the match, Jaiswal smashed 68 runs off 41 balls, which was followed by a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer of 31 runs off 16 balls, which gave Rajasthan their seventh win, with two balls to spare.

Earlier, batting first, fifty from Jonny Bairstow (56*) and cameos from Jitesh Sharma (38*) and Liam Livingstone (22*) at the end powered Punjab Kings to a solid 189/5 at the end of 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)