Star India batter Shreyas Iyer on Sunday joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) training camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. With star overseas players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Mitchell Starc available along with a strong Indian core in Nitish Rana, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Charkavarthy, KKR will be aiming to do well in IPL 2024. Adorable! Andre Russell Hugs KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and Mentor Gautam Gambhir After Joining Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Kolkata-based franchise shared pictures of the 29-year-old joining the team.

Shreyas Iyer Joins Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Ahead of IPL 2024

Earlier in the month, KKR named Phil Salt as Jason's replacement for the upcoming season of the IPL 2024. Last season, they finished seventh with six wins and eight losses. 12 points were not enough to earn them a spot in playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)