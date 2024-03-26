Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): Virat Kohli's batting masterclass combined with Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror's finishing touches sealed a four-wicket win for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings at the in the ongoing Indian Premier League (2024) season on Monday.

Once again the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was on the verge to witness a chase masterclass from Kohli which was on the cards after Jonny Bairstow dropped his catch on the second ball of the innings during the chase of 177.

Kohli struck three boundaries in the next four balls to make PBKS pay for missing out on the chance. Kagiso Rabada repaired some damages by removing skipper Faf du Plessis for three.

Rabada came back to dismiss Cameron Green for 3 reducing RCB to 43/2. A short-lived 42-run partnership between Kohli and Rajat Patidar kept RCB on track for the chase.

Harpreet Brar managed to put PBKS in the driver's seat by claiming the wickets of Patidar (18) and Glenn Maxwell (3) in quick succession.

A couple of overs later, Kohli followed in the footsteps of Maxwell with Harshal Patel getting his revenge for the back-to-back fours earlier in the 16th over.

Impact sub-Mahipal Lomror and experienced batter Dinesh Karthik amassed 48 runs in the final 21 balls to clinch a four-wicket win for the home team.

Karthik finished off the game in style as he effortlessly sent the ball to the boundary line to finish off the game for RCB.

Put to bat first by RCB, PBKS did not have a very good start. Shikhar Dhawan started the innings with a boundary off Mohammed Siraj's opening delivery and Jonny Bairstow also hit him for two successive fours in the third over, the pacer had the last laugh as he got Bairstow caught by Virat Kohli for eight runs in six deliveries. PBKS was 17/1 in 2.3 overs.

At the end of six overs, PBKS was at 40/1 after the powerplay, with Shikhar (21*) and Prabhsimran Singh (10*) unbeaten.

PBKS reached the 50-run mark in seven overs.

However, before Punjab could complete the first half of their innings, Glenn Maxwell got Prabhsimran caught behind by Anuj Rawat for 25 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes. PBKS was 72/2 in 8.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was 78/2 and Shikhar (42*) was joined by Liam Livingstone (1*). After some early attacks by Livingstone, RCB bowlers put pressure on PBKS batters again, with Alzarri Joseph getting Livingstone caught behind for 17 in 13 balls. PBKS was 98/3 in 12 overs.

Maxwell started his next over with a big wicket of skipper Shikhar for 45 in 37 balls, with five fours and a six. PBKS was 98/4 in 12.1 overs.

PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 12.3 overs.

RCB continued to restrict the run flow of PBKS batters until Jitesh Sharma smashed Mayank Dagar for two sixes in the 15th over. At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was 128/4, with Jitesh (17*) and Sam Curran (13*) unbeaten.

Curran and Jitesh brought up their 50-run stand and the team's 150-run mark in 17.4 overs. Dayal got Curran dismissed to end the partnership, with Rawat taking a fine catch to remove him for 23 in 17 balls, with three fours. PBKS was 150/5 in 17.4 overs.

Rawat was absolutely electric behind the stumps, taking yet another catch to dismiss Jitesh for 27 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes. PBKS was 154/6 in 18.4 overs. Siraj took his second wicket.

Shashank Singh started Joseph's final over with two sixes and a four. PBKS ended their innings at 176/6, with Shashank unbeaten at 21* in eight balls with a four and two sixes and Harpreet Brar unbeaten at 2*.

Siraj (2/26) and Maxwell (2/29) were the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Dayal and Joseph got one each.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 176/6 (Shikhar Dhawan 45, Jitesh Sharma 27; Mohammed Siraj 2-26) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Virat Kohli 77, Dinesh Karthik 28*; Harpreet Brar 2-13). (ANI)

