New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The 'Mecca of Indian Cricket', Eden Gardens will mark both the commencement and the conclusion of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League 2025, by hosting the tournament opener between Defending Champions, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 and the final on May 25.

Eden Gardens, the home ground of KKR will also play host to Qualifier 2 on May 23. Notably, this is the first time in almost a decade, that the IPL will conclude at the iconic Eden Gardens, having done so previously in 2013 and 2015.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 18th edition of the prestigious tournament will commence on March 22, 2025, and the Final will be played on May 25, 2025," IPL said in a statement.

The other two playoff matches, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Hyderabad, home of 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, on May 20 and May 21, respectively.

Overall, IPL 2025 will consist of 74 matches spread over 65 days, including 12 double-headers. The tournament will kick off with a mouth-watering affair between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

On the following day (March 23), a double-header action will be on the cards for fans, with SRH taking on Rajasthan Royals in the first match, followed by the IPL's most celebrated rivalry. On the same day, two five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, will add another chapter to their rivalry at Chepauk.

Three of the ten IPL teams will play at two venues each. Delhi Capitals will play their home games in Visakhapatnam and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Rajasthan Royals will play their two home games at Guwahati against KKR and CSK. The Royals will then play the remainder of the home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will play their four home matches at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh. The scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala will host three home games of PBKS against LSG, DC and MI.

IPL 2025 Full Schedule:

Match 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, March 22, Kolkata

Match 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, March 23, Hyderabad

Match 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, March 23, Chennai

Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, March 24, Visakhapatnam

Match 5: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, March 25, Ahmedabad

Match 6: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, March 26, Guwahati

Match 7: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, March 27, Hyderabad

Match 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, March 28, Chennai

Match 9: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, March 29, Ahmedabad

Match 10: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, March 30, Visakhapatnam

Match 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, March 30, Guwahati

Match 12: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, March 31, Mumbai

Match 13: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, April 1, Lucknow

Match 14: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, April 2, Bengaluru

Match 15: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 3, Kolkata

Match 16: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, April 4, Lucknow

Match 17: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, April 5, Chennai

Match 18: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, April 5, New Chandigarh

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, April 6, Kolkata

Match 20: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, April 6, Hyderabad

Match 21: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, April 7, Mumbai

Match 22: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, April 8, New Chandigarh

Match 23: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, April 9, Ahmedabad

Match 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, April 10, Bengaluru

Match 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 11, Chennai

Match 26: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, April 12, Lucknow

Match 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, April 12, Hyderabad

Match 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, April 13, Jaipur

Match 29: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, April 13, Delhi

Match 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, April 14, Lucknow

Match 31: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 15, New Chandigarh

Match 32: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, April 16, Delhi

Match 33: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 17, Mumbai

Match 34: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, April 18, Bengaluru

Match 35: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, April 19, Ahmedabad

Match 36: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, April 19, Jaipur

Match 37: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, April 20, New Chandigarh

Match 38: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, April 20, Mumbai

Match 39: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, April 21, Kolkata

Match 40: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, April 22, Lucknow

Match 41: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, April 23, Hyderabad

Match 42: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, April 24, Bengaluru

Match 43: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 25, Chennai

Match 44: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, April 26, Kolkata

Match 45: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, April 27, Mumbai

Match 46: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, April 27, Delhi

Match 47: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, April 28, Jaipur

Match 48: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 29, Delhi

Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, April 30, Chennai

Match 50: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, May 1, Jaipur

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 2, Ahmedabad

Match 52: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, May 3, Bengaluru

Match 53: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, May 4, Kolkata

Match 54: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, May 4, Dharamsala

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, May 5, Hyderabad

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, May 6, Mumbai

Match 57: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, May 7, Kolkata

Match 58: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, May 8, Dharamsala

Match 59: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 9, Lucknow

Match 60: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 10, Hyderabad

Match 61: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, May 11, Dharamsala

Match 62: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, May 11, Delhi

Match 63: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, May 12, Chennai

Match 64: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 13, Bengaluru

Match 65: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, May 14, Ahmedabad

Match 66: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 15, Mumbai

Match 67: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, May 16, Jaipur

Match 68: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 17, Bengaluru

Match 69: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, May 18, Ahmedabad

Match 70: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 18, Lucknow

Match 71: Qualifier 1, May 20, Hyderabad

Match 72: Eliminator, May 21, Hyderabad

Match 73: Qualifier 2, May 23, Kolkata

Match 74: Final, May 25, Kolkata. (ANI)

