The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 schedule was announced on Sunday, February 16. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament's opener on March 22. This year's IPL will follow the same format as the last edition, with 10 teams fighting with each other for the elusive title. A total of 74 matches will be played across different venues in India. The grand finale of the IPL 2025 will be played on May 25 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are the joint-most successful franchise alongside Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League history. The Boys in Blue and Gold will kickstart their IPL 2025 with an El Clasico against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 23, in Chennai. However, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be without their regular captain Hardik Pandya for the opening fixture against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

Why Will Hardik Pandya Miss MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match?

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was fined INR 30 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's final Indian Premier League 2024 group stage match against the Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya was also suspended from the franchise's opening encounter of the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. All other teammates were also fined 50 per cent or INR 12 lakh of their respective match fees. MI IPL 2025 Schedule: Mumbai Indians' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17. As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined ₹30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match,” an official IPL media release had stated.

It will be interesting to see who captains the Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings in the absence of their regular skipper Hardik Pandya. The five-time champions have few options, including former captain Rohit Sharma and India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik Pandya will be available for Mumbai Indians from their second match in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

