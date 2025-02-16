RCB funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after the IPL 2025 schedule was announced on February 16. The reason? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first two matches. The very first match of IPL 2025 will see RCB take on KKR at the Eden Gardens, much like how it had happened in the inaugural season in 2008 and fans were left a bit disappointed as the franchise has not had a good time against the defending champions. RCB's second match is against five-time winners CSK in Chennai, once again a tough opposition in an away match. As the IPL 2025 schedule was announced, fans made their thoughts clear through memes. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

RCB Fans Right Now

RCB's first match is KKR, second is CSK. pic.twitter.com/5tpEovliag — arfan (@Im__Arfan) February 16, 2025

RCB Fans After IPL 2025 Schedule Was Announced

Kkr csk to start Kkr srh to end https://t.co/68N1tQEBN7 pic.twitter.com/Jv1QoStNvk — Divyansh (@DforDvnsh_) February 16, 2025

Disappointed RCB Fan's Reaction After IPL 2025 Schedule Announcement

Hilarious

RCB vs CSK in Recent Seasons

Every year in IPL RCB and CSK fans And This year it will be bigger #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/JMFnCDEQeQ — Sameer (@TheSameerLive) February 16, 2025

Haha

28th March Csk vs Rcb at Chepauk#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/xoavXClj84 — Radha Dubey (@Rkc1511165) February 16, 2025

The IPL 2025 Has Had RCB Fans Be Like

RCB has 3 away games vs kkr csk and mi in first four games itself let it go bruh pic.twitter.com/KFhYoI1rcg — Yousuf (@141_at_adelaide) February 16, 2025

