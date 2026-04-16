Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Mumbai Indians have named Krish Bhagat as a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Krish Bhagat, the 21-year-old right-handed all-rounder who represents Punjab, brings versatility to the MI squad as a right-arm fast bowler and can contribute with the bat as a lower-order batsman.

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Krish was part of the Mumbai Indians trials for the past couple of years, having played for the Reliance Team in the DY Patil T20 cup in 2026 and has been a support bowler with the team since pre-season this year.

Ankolekar, the left-arm spin all-rounder, was part of India's U19 World Cup team in 2020 and was also the Player of the Match in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup against Bangladesh in 2019.

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Bhagat joins MI at his base price of Rs 30 Lakh.

According to a press release from the franchise, Krish has consistently impressed the MI coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practice games that he played for the Mumbai Indians. His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practice sessions this season, have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad.

The Hardik Pandya-led MI currently stand at ninth place in the points table with only one win in four matches this season. After winning their first match of the season, the five-time champions suffered a hat-trick of losses.

Now, the Mumbai Indians will host the Punjab Kings for their next IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)