Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): In a rain-interrupted match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT), GT edged past MI by three wickets via the DLS method in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Drizzle began at the start of the second innings and became heavier in the 14th over, leading to the first interruption. Rain returned again after the 18th over when GT needed 24 runs from 12 balls. Although GT were ahead of the par score for most of the innings, they fell behind by five runs when the game was stopped in the 18th over.

With this win, GT moved to the top of the IPL points table, ending MI's six-match winning streak.

Chasing a target of 156, GT skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan opened the innings. Trent Boult struck early, removing Sudharsan for five -- his first single-digit score of the season.

GT played steadily during the powerplay despite light drizzle and reached 29/1 after six overs.

Gill and Jos Buttler added 72 runs for the second wicket before Ashwani Kumar dismissed Buttler for 30 (27), an innings that included three fours and a six.

Sherfane Rutherford then launched an aggressive attack, smashing Will Jacks for 15 runs in his first over with two fours and a six. The match was halted due to rain after the 14th over.

GT skipper Gill held the innings together before being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 43 (46), which included three fours and a six. Shahrukh Khan joined Rutherford in the middle.

Boult returned in the 16th over and dismissed Rutherford for 28 (15). Rahul Tewatia joined Khan, but Bumrah cleaned up Shahrukh in the 17th over. Rashid Khan then joined Tewatia at the crease.

Bumrah finished with figures of 2/19. Ashwani Kumar delivered a brilliant yorker to dismiss Rashid Khan for 2.

Boult, Bumrah, and Ashwani Kumar all picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, fifties from Will Jacks and a cameo by Corbin Bosch powered MI to 155/8 in their 20 overs.

GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened for MI, but Mohammed Siraj dismissed Rickelton on the second ball of the innings.

Will Jacks, who was dropped on 0 by Sudharsan, joined Rohit at the crease. Arshad Khan removed Rohit for 7 (8) in the fourth over, bringing Suryakumar Yadav to the middle.

MI ended the powerplay at 56/2. Jacks and Suryakumar added 50 runs for the third wicket in just 26 balls. Mumbai were 89/2 after 10 overs.

Jacks reached his fifty in the 11th over off 29 balls. In the same over, Sai Kishore removed Suryakumar for 35 (24), an innings that included five fours.

Tilak Varma came to the crease, but Rashid Khan dismissed Jacks in the 12th over for 53 (35), which featured five fours and three sixes.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined Varma but fell for 1 to Sai Kishore. After Suryakumar's dismissal, MI struggled and lost wickets regularly.

Gerald Coetzee removed Varma for 7 (7), and Corbin Bosch tried to stabilise the innings with Naman Dhir. However, Dhir was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna for 7 (10) in the 17th over.

Deepak Chahar joined Bosch, who smashed two sixes off Krishna in the final over but was run out for 27 (22). MI ended at 155/8.

For GT, Sai Kishore was the standout bowler with 2/34, while all other bowlers picked up a wicket each.

Brief scores: MI 155/8 (Will Jacks 53, Suryakumar Yadav 35; Sai Kishore 2/34) vs GT 132/6 in 18 overs (Shubman Gill 43, Jos Buttler 30; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19) - GT won by 3 wickets via DLS. (ANI)

