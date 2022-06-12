Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): The IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has gone upto Rs 43,050 crore and could go even higher at the end of Day-1 of the e-auctions as per sources in BCCI.

According to latest information with ANI, Package A is currently at Rs 23,370 crore which is Rs 57 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is at Rs 19,680 crore which is Rs 48 crore per match.

The details of who bid what is yet to come but the value for per match TV, digital rights value surpasses Rs 105 crore-mark. The Day one of e-auction ended and media rights value grew two and a half times in bidding so far more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.

The process has been divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region. The winner will be able to digitally broadcast the games across the Indian sub-continent.

There are four specific packages in which e-auction is being conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space. In Package D all games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

All bidders are making separate bids for each package. Bidders for Package A must have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore; it is Rs 500 crore for those bidding for other packages.

The biggest media houses in the country will be fighting to earn the right to broadcast the world's richest cricket league on their platform.

This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18, Disney Star Network and Sony Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event. (ANI)

