Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 24 (ANI): The Indian spin veteran Yuzvendra Chahal was roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crores in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction at Jeddah on Sunday.

For Chahal, there was first a huge bidding war between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings and then between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Eventually, he was roped in by PBKS for Rs 18 crores.

Chahal is the chart-topping bowler in the league, owning most wickets by an Indian in T20is and by any bowler in the IPL. In 80 T20Is he has taken 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 with best figures of 6/25. Also in overall T20s, he has taken 354 wickets in 305 matches.

Chahal remains the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), even after departing in 2021 following a tenure that began in 2014. In 113 matches for RCB, he took 139 wickets at an average of 22.03, with a best of 4/25.

Since joining Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022, Chahal has helped the team reach the playoffs twice in three seasons. He is also the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, amassing 205 wickets in 160 matches at an average of 22.44, with a best of 5/44. He won the Purple Cap in 2022, his debut season with RR, securing 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51, with best figures of 5/40.

Also, pace veteran Mohammed Shami, previously associated with Gujarat Titans (GT) was bought for Rs 10 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 IPL champions.

The Indian pace veteran has represented India in all formats, having taken 448 wickets in 188 matches. His finest hour in Indian jersey came during 50-over World Cup at home last year, where he emerged as the leading-wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just seven matches and played a crucial role in India's runners-up finish.

In IPL, Shami has played for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. He has taken 127 wickets in 110 matches at an average of 26.86. Shami was the Purple Cap holder for most wickets in GT's 2023 runners-up season and has taken 48 wickets in 33 matches at an average of 21.04 for the team.

Also, South Africa's hard-hitting left-handed batter David Miller was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 7.5 crores.

An elite T20 finisher, Miller is considered as one of the modern white-ball greats for South Africa. In 128 matches for Proteas, he has made 2,473 runs at an average of 32.54, striking at almost 140, with two centuries and seven fifties.

In the IPL, Miller is known for his stints with Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. His stint with Punjab from 2012-19 made him a valuable IPL commodity, as he enjoyed his peak years from 2013-15, reaching the finals in 2014. After a few years' of underwhelming performances and being benched, GT placed trust in his finishing abilities and he repaid the faith with a 481-run season in 16 matches with two fifties, playing a crucial role in team's title win in debut season. Miller is also known for his fine performances in knockout games.

In 41 matches for GT, he has scored 950 runs at an average of 45.24, with three fifties in 38 innings and strike rate of 145.26.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, was roped in by Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crores.

Siraj is a solid all-format pacer for India, having taken 165 wickets across 91 matches, with a lot of match-winning performances in overseas Tests. He is the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winner with the team.

In his IPL career, he has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from his debut in 2017, taking 93 wickets in 93 matches at an average of 30.34. Since 2018, he has been a vital part of RCB's pace attack, having taken 83 wickets in 87 matches at an average of 31.45 and best figures of 4/21. In the last season this year, he took 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 33.07, playing a crucial role in team's inspirational playoffs qualification.

Also, the England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was roped in for Rs 8.75 crores by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

A T20 World Cup winning all-rounder, Liam has scored 877 runs in 53 T20Is at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of almost 152, with a century and two fifties. With his useful right-arm spin, he has taken 32 wickets at an average of over 23, with best figures of 3/17. He owns the record for fastest T20I ton by an England player, in just 42 balls.

The batting all-rounder has played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) since his tournament debut in 2019, scoring 939 runs in 39 matches at a strike rate of 162.46 and six fifties. He has also taken 11 wickets. His best has come with Punjab, who signed him for Rs 11.5 crores ahead of 2022 season, which proved to be his breakthrough, scoring 437 runs in 14 matches with four fifties and a strike rate of 182.08 and getting six wickets in 14 matches.

Also, India's versatile batter KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crores. After bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the fray and got an opener, captain and wicketkeeper-batter option in Rahul.

A versatile batter for India across all formats. He can open, bat in middle-order, anchor and accelerate. A highly-capable wicketkeeper-batter as well. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 2,265 runs in 72 matches at an average of 37.75, striking at almost 140 with two centuries and 22 fifties to his name.

In 132 IPL matches since his debut in 2013, KL has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, even going on to captaining the later two teams. In 132 matches, he has scored 4,683 runs at an average of 45.47 and a strike rate of 134.61, with four centuries and 37 fifties.

For LSG since 2022, he has scored 1,410 runs at an average of 41.47, with a strike rate of 130.68, two centuries and 10 fifties. He has never won an IPL title. (ANI)

