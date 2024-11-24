Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) roped in star Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought star Afghanistan cricketer Noor Ahmed on Sunday.

Theekshana was the first player of the set seven in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan-based franchise eyed to get the top spinner and RR got the chance to smile in the end. RR got the player for Rs 4.40 crore.

The spinner is a crucial part of Sri Lanka's white-ball set-up, having taken 126 wickets in 107 matches across all formats. He has been playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2022, having taken 25 wickets in 27 matches.

Former Punjab Kings bowler Rahul Chahar had a base price of Rs 1 crore. Mumbai Indians and Sunriser Hyderabad started the bidding war for the Indian spinner. In the end, SRH roped in the player for a price of Rs 3.20 crore. Punjab had an RTM, however, they did not use it to retain the player.

Chahar has played an ODI and six T20Is for India, taking 10 wickets across them. He has been a vital cog of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) spin attacks in past, picking up 75 wickets in 78 IPL matches so far. He won the title with MI in the 2020 season.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa was sold to the Hyderabad-based franchise for Rs 2.40 crore. The Royals were bidding for the Aussie but it was SRH who got the player.

Zampa is considered one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, with 297 wickets in 201 matches across both ODIs and T20Is. In his IPL career, he has played for Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Royals went big in the set seven as they roped in top Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 5.25 crore. MI and RR were the only two franchises who were bidding for the 27-year-old.

Hasaranga is one of the most reputed names in T20 circuit, with 287 wickets and 2,344 runs with nine fifties in 200 matches. He has taken 35 wickets in 26 matches of his IPL career, having played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Afghanistan spinner Waqar Salamkheil got unsold in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He had a base price of Rs 75 lakh. He has played one Test for Afghanistan and picked up for wickets. In 57 T20s, he has taken 80 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed for a whopping Rs 10 crore on Sunday. CSK and MI started bidding to get the player. In the end, GT used the Right To Match (RTM) option and raised the bid to Rs 10 crore, but they later pulled out.

Noor has played 10 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Afghanistan, taking 16 wickets. In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he played for Gujarat Titans, picking up 24 wickets in 23 matches. He is a well-known name in the franchise league circuit. (ANI)

