Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Mumbai's Ishpreet Singh Chadha, currently the lone Indian competing on the professional circuit, proved too good for Shoaib Khan as he recorded an authoritative 6-1 win in the best-of-11-frames quarter-finals at the All India Snooker Open here on Wednesday.

The Delhi cueist started on a promising note and pocketed the opening frame to take the lead. But, that brought out the best from Ishpreet who stamped his class with a sterling performance.

He showed good touch and accuracy with his shots to put together five sizeable breaks of 74, 78, 104, 88 and 85 and went on to chalk out a comprehensive 39-86, 79-8, 84-0, 104-0, 112-0, 108-30, and 85-50 win.

Meanwhile, defending champion Laxman Rawat crashed out losing rather tamely to Varun Kumar 3-6 in another last eight match on an adjacent table.

Kumar was steady from the start and pounced on every chance to topple Rawat who was not at his best.

Varun Kumar beat Laxman Rawat 6-3 (41-62, 66(55)-14, 89(89)-45, 72-51, 85-38, 69-75, 54-72, 97(87)-36, 90(52)-0).

