Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): Mumbai City FC will travel to take on Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC are currently positioned in sixth place in the points table. They have 31 points to their name from 20 games, on the back of two victories and draws each in their previous five matches. Hyderabad FC are at the penultimate spot, with 16 points from 20 encounters on the back of four wins and draws each - with two of those victories coming in their last four games.

The Islanders have been in a promising form on the road in the current campaign, winning four and drawing thrice in their last seven away matches. A victory in this fixture would propel them to their maiden league double over Hyderabad FC, which would make Mumbai City FC the team with the most league doubles (13) over different opponents in the ISL.

However, Mumbai City FC faced a 1-3 setback to FC Goa in their last match, at home. Still, under the helm of Petr Kratky, Mumbai City FC has not yet faced consecutive losses, and they will look to sustain that record with a positive outcome in the forthcoming match.

Contrastingly, Hyderabad FC have been on an encouraging run at home, winning their last two encounters there, by 3-2 against Jamshedpur FC and 3-1 vs Mohammedan SC.

A third straight home win will equal the feat that they scaled in October-November 2022, when all triumphs had come with a 1-0 scoreline. In the last match between these two sides on November 30, 2024, Mumbai City FC had edged past by a slender 1-0 margin.

Hyderabad FC have been found on the back foot defensively, giving away nine headed goals in 2024-25, which is the joint-highest in the competition. The team has kept the least clean sheets (2) in the ISL 2024-25, conceding the most goals (41) amongst all 13 teams.

Ramhlunchhunga won possession four times in the final third against Odisha FC in their last game, the joint-highest by any player in a single game this season. He has won possession 17 times in the final third this term, the most by any Indian player. The 23-year-old has scored once, assisted thrice, and registered 25 touches inside the opposition's box too.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC have made 27.5 per cent of their total passes in the defensive third, the highest share in the league (2,502 out of 9,104 total passes), with a remarkable 94.6 per cent accuracy in this area. This strategy has enabled them to build up attacks briskly from the back.

Mehtab Singh made 105 touches in the last game against FC Goa, the fourth-highest by any Indian player in a single ISL match this season. He has crossed the 100-touch mark three times this season. Overall, Mehtab has won 48 duels, made 90 clearances, and 98 recoveries too.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath is optimistic about his team's prospects for the coming match.

"The players are very focused for the match against Mumbai City FC. We have worked hard and hope to give a positive performance at home," he said as quoted from ISL.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said that his team has the potential in their ranks to get a desirable result.

"The players have the ability and that has helped us win crucial points throughout the season. But the important part is that we try and finish as high as possible in the table," he said.

In their 11 matches against each other so far, Mumbai City FC have won four games and Hyderabad FC have emerged victorious twice. Five clashes have produced draws. (ANI)

