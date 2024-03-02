Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) Home favourite Ankita Raina copped a straight set semifinal defeat to unseeded Yeonwoo Ku in the singles event of the ITF Women's Open but grabbed the doubles title with Kazakh partner Zhibek Kulambayeva, here on Saturday.

Ankita, India's number one singles player, lost 6-7 (4) 3-6 to her Korean rival in the last-four stage match.

Also Read | Pat Cummins Set to Be Appointed New Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2024: Report.

Also making the exit was top seed from Slovenia Dalila Jakupovic, who was undone by third seed Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania 4-6 2-6 7-6 (0).

Later, Ankita joined hands with Kulambayeva to brush aside the challenge of Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden and Justina Mikulskyte 6-4 6-2.

Also Read | Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Results:

Singles semifinals:

Yeonwoo Ku (KOR) bt 2-Ankita Raina 7-6 (4), 6-3;

3-Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) bt 1-Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (0)

Doubles Final

1-Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ)/Ankita Raina bt Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (SWE)/Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) 6-4, 6-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)