Jamshedpur, Jul 26 (PTI) Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC have signed Provat Lakra from NorthEast United FC on a one-year deal, a move that will bolster their defence..

Lakra played a significant role at the Highlanders over the past few seasons, making 36 appearances since joining the club in 2018.

The 25-year-old can operate both as a right and a left back — depending on the requirement — and his defensive prowess is expected to help secure the Men of Steel at the back.

“At 25 years, he is an ideal age and a player who is capable of playing both full back positions and has valuable ISL experience already," Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He played almost every game for NorthEast and was a vital part of that team. He is technical and has good speed, his recovery is very good and he has great crossing abilities, along with a great attitude.”

Born in Kalyani in West Bengal, Lakra made his name at the youth level with United SC before making his I-League Second Division debut with Southern Samity in the 2016-17 campaign.

Following a successful loan spell at Gokulam Kerala in the I-League, Lakra made his big move to the ISL with NorthEast United FC in 2018.

“The club has promoted young players from the beginning with the Tata Football Academy and senior players and TFA graduates like Pronay Halder are already here to help the younger players," Lakra said.

"I'm sure that with the help of the coaching staff and the team, I can really help the club do well this season and we can get back to winning trophies," he added.

