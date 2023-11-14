New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with its innovation arm--RCB Innovation Lab, will bring the first-ever Leaders Meet to India, scheduled in Bengaluru on November 29 and 30.

RCB Innovation Lab is a groundbreaking intersection between sports and business, that aims to generate insights, ideas, methodologies, and products in order to shape the future of sports. Leaders Meet: India aligns seamlessly with RCB Innovation Lab's mission to further grow the sports ecosystem, as per a press release from RCB.

The first-of-its-kind summit, for which RCB has partnered with Leaders in Sport, is set to host a stellar line-up of global sporting leaders who will collectively delve into the convergence of sports, business, technology, and social impact. They will address critical themes and share insights on multi-faceted topics that are not only shaping the sports industry but are also poised to drive the expansion of India's future sports market.The event will mark a historic occasion and witness insightful discussions in the presence of prominent figures from the sports world such as BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Will Brass (Chief Commercial Officer of the English Premier League), Ellie Norman (Chief Communications Officer of Manchester United), and Charlotte Burr (Director of Strategy, Corporate Development & Digital, FIFA). Notably, the summit will also feature the Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, Brendon McCullum (former New Zealand skipper and current head coach of England's Test team), and Olympic Gold Medal Winner and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Italian International Football icon & World Cup Winner 2006 Alessandro Del Piero, G20 Sherpa - India & Ex - CEO of Niti Aayog, Government of India Amitabh Kant among many other notable dignitaries.Commenting on RCB Innovation Lab bringing Leaders Meet to India for the first time, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President and head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "Growth requires a catalyst; we want to create the perfect conditions for sport and business to thrive - sowing seeds of change through new connections, relationships, opportunities, ideas, and perspectives. We want to make it happen faster by creating optimal conditions - bringing together the very best in the sports industry, both on and off the field. We want to accelerate the process by connecting members of the business & sporting community to the best conversations, the best connections, the best insights, the best solutions, and the best opportunities. I am confident that this confluence of industry stalwarts will help bring out valuable insights and build & engage stakeholders contributing to India in the journey of creating more participants in sports than just spectators."Laura McQueen, Managing Director, Leaders in Sport, said "We stand on the verge of an exciting new chapter in the world of sports. Leaders Meet is not just an event; it is a convergence of some of the world's most influential leaders and a platform to usher in a new era for the sports industry in India and Southeast Asia. At the summit, we will witness catalytic discussions, innovative ideas, and a global perspective on how to shape the future of sports."Leaders Meet: India will also see the participation of distinguished government administrators including Amitabh Kant, who served as the G20 Sherpa and previously held the role of CEO at Niti Aayog, and R Vineel Krishna, an IAS officer and Special Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister and Secretary of Sports and Youth Services in the Odisha Government. These esteemed individuals will engage in discussions and brainstorming sessions covering innovations in sports technology, business, performance, and social impact during the two-day conference.

Below is the detailed list of speakers with their theme of the talk:

*Jay Shah: Honorary Secretary, BCCI; President, Asian Cricket Council (ACC); Chair F&CA Committee, ICC

Topic: How the BCCI built the IPL, launched the WPL and what it tells us about the future of cricket and the trajectory of Indian sport

-Amitabh Kant: G20 Sherpa - India & Ex-CEO of Niti Aayog, Government of India

Topic: The Indian growth story, the socio-economic opportunities, and the role for sport

-Alessandro Del Piero: Italian International Football icon & World Cup Winner 2006

Excerpts of one of the most picture-perfect careers, multiple Series A league titles, World Cup winner, Champions League winner. Reflections on an iconic career and the current changing landscape of football and with emerging markets what is the future trend of football, will Europe still be the premier club football destination in the near future.

-Dr R. Vineel Krishna, IAS: Special Secretary to Odisha CM & Secretary - Sports and Youth Services, Odisha Government

Topic: How states can drive sports promotion and development - the Odisha model and the future of public-private partnerships

-Brendon McCullum: Head Coach, England Test Cricket Team

Topic: Leading transformative change in team environments - what's gone into 'Bazball'?

-Neeraj Chopra: Indian Olympic Gold Medallist and World Champion - Javelin throw

Topic: The journey, reflections and path ahead to create more world champions in India.

-Abhinav Bindra: Indian Olympic Gold Medallist and 5-time Olympian, Shooting

Topic: The future of the Olympic movement and Olympism in India

-Pullela Gopichand: All England Badminton Champion and iconic badminton coach

Topic: From also-rans to Champions - reflections on the growth of India as a badminton powerhouse.

-Charlotte Burr: Director of Strategy, Corporate Development & Digital, FIFA

Topic: The importance of India to football and the importance of football to India

-Will Brass: Chief Commercial Officer, Premier League

Topic: An insider's account of the business affairs of the #1 football league in the world and its plans in a high-growth market like India.

Ellie Norman: Chief Marketing Officer, Manchester United

Topic: Managing a global fan base and an iconic brand through the ups and downs of sport through strategic marketing, partnerships, content and fan engagement

-Scott Munn: Chief Football Officer, Tottenham Hotspur

Topic: How to harness and internationalise the power of a legacy fan base in the Indian sub-continent.

-Mohammad Bobat: Director of Cricket Operations, RCB. Ex-Performance Director: England Men's Cricket team.

Topic: Managing high-performance environments and translating potential to winning performances in a team filled with star players.

-Harsh Jain: Co-Founder and CEO, Dream Sports

Topic: Helming the largest fantasy sports platform in the world and reflections on engaging 200m+ users.

Nic Coward: World Renowned Sports Advisor and Ex-Gen. Secretary of the Premier League, Ex-CEO of FA, Ex-Consultant FIFA

Topic: From market entry to consolidation - how foreign brands and investors can look at opportunities in the Indian sports market

Max Hamilton: Global Commercial Director, European Tour, Golf.

Topic: The journey of building and curating a premium brand identity for a sport and its properties.

-Rufus Hack: CEO, Hawk-Eye Innovations

Topic: How technology builds trust in sports adjudication

-Shikha Tandon: Former Indian Olympic Swimmer & Chief partnerships officer, Svexa

Topic: How human performance intelligence, physiology, health data science, tech & molecular profiling translates into practical peak sports performance.

-Gareth Balch: Co-Founder and CEO, Two Circles

Topic: Trajectories and trends in the global sports rights market - from acquisition to measurement

-Anil Jayaraj: CEO, Viacom 18 Sports.

Topic: Delivering one of the largest sports leagues in the world from rights acquisition planning to advertising to operational execution to broadcast/innovations.

-Abhijit Bhattacharya: Founder, Brahmaputra Volleyball League, former captain of the Indian volleyball team

Topic: Learnings from building a community sports league

-Nitish Chiniwar: Founder and CEO, Bridges of Sports Foundation

Topic: Making the community a stakeholder in the sporting journeys of athletes

-Rohini Mukherjee, Head - Global Partnerships & Strategy, Naandi Foundation

Topic: Empowering India's adolescent girls through sport. (ANI)

