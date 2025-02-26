Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals' (DC) emphatic six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Jonassen's unbeaten 61 off 32 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries and two sixes, helped her team chase down the 128-run target in just 15.1 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Following her match-winning performance, Jonassen revealed the valuable advice she received from former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly before the game.

Speaking on JioHotstar, she said, "He reminded me to focus on playing good cricket shots and to capitalize on the shorter boundary, particularly if the bowling was straight or on the leg stump. He encouraged me to back myself and take advantage of those opportunities. I was pleased that I could implement his advice. Yes, I hit a few sixes, but I also played some solid cricket shots, though there were a few streaky ones in there too!"

Jonassen's knock proved to be the difference in the game as Delhi Capitals registered their third win of the tournament. The Gujarat Giants bowlers struggled to contain her aggressive stroke play, with her ability to find gaps and clear the ropes making the chase look effortless.

Delhi Capitals' victory was set by a scorching display from their seamers in the first innings. In pursuit of a 129-run target, the Capitals lost skipper Meg Lanning cheaply for 3(13). DC seized control through Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen.

After exercising caution initially, Shafali and Jonassen shifted gears and exploded at the right time. In the final over of the powerplay, the duo took on Ashleigh Gardner and garnered 13 runs from the over to lift DC to 46/1.

Shafali then chose Priya Mishra as her target and dispatched the ball for two towering sixes, taking the partnership past the 50-run mark. It was a fusillade of boundaries in the next overs, with Shafali smashing Gardner, smoking the ball past the boundary line for a six and topping it up with a four.

However, the Giants skipper had the last laugh after she trapped Shafali in front of the stumps to end her firey display on 44(27) and the 74-run partnership.

Jonassen stayed on the pitch to ensure the Capitals didn't suffer any hiccups for the rest of the chase. He raced to her maiden fifty in WPL with a sublime cover drive off Tanuja Kanwar, a release said.

The Giants tried to orchestrate a late comeback by dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues and Annabel Sutherland in a cluster, reducing DC to 115/4 but the damage was done by that point. Marizanne Kapp struck the winning shot to seal a win for DC with a handful of overs to spare.

With this win, Delhi Capitals further strengthened their position in the WPL standings, while Gujarat Giants continue to search for form in the competition. (ANI)

